The combo of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and blockbuster filmmaker Siva has made the box office ringing as Annaatthe has opened to a pheonemal response at the ticket windows. As per the trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan, the film has collected Rs 34.92 crore on its first day at the Tamil Nadu box office, which is an all-time record. Well, looking at the current trend we are expecting Annaatthe to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its extended opening weekend of 4 days. Apart from Tamil Nadu, the film has performed exceedingly well in the international circuits including USA, Malaysia and others.

Superstar #Rajinikanth's #Annaatthe takes an earth-shattering opening at the TN box office. The movie has minted ₹34.92 cr at the TN box office. It's an all time record Day 1. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 5, 2021

Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's third association with production house Sun Pictures after their hit collaboration in the past with (Robot) and Petta. The film also features Nayanthara, , Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Soori, , and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by D Immam.

Talking about the reviews, BollywoodLife gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Annaatthe is Rajinikanth's swag and all his swag, which coupled with the action scenes and background score, make a preachy, patriarchal, predictable long-drawn out, rehashed script barely watchable. This one isn't a Diwali fuski bomb that would displease Thalaivar's diehard fans, but it isn't also a loud firecracker that would please the neutral family audience looking for a reason to venture into theatres."