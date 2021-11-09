With Annaatthe, Rajinikanth has again displayed his box office might, with over a 100-crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone and over 175 crore worldwide merely over the course of its first extended, 4-day weekend, in spite of the the movie receiving largely mixed to negative reviews. However, the true indication of where a movie is headed at the box office is always the tough Monday test and on that front, Annaatthe has seen slightly bigger than expected drops both domestically and worldwide. Also Read - Khiladi trumps Khiladi! Sooryavanshi BREAKS box office records of THESE Akshay Kumar films on Day 1 itself

That being said, the Rajini, and Nayanthara starrer has still done enough so far and going along at a click that should ensure it turns out to be at least a clean hit at the box office.

Check out Annaatthe's day-wise box-office collections below:

TAMIL NADU BO

Day 1: ₹34.98 cr gross

Day 2: ₹27.25 cr gross

Day 3: ₹21.39 cr gross

Day 4: ₹7.67 cr gross

Total: ₹109.36 cr gross

WORLDWIDE BO

Day 1: ₹70.39 cr gross

Day 2: ₹42.86 cr gross

Day 3: ₹33.92 cr gross

Day 4: ₹12.17 cr gross

Total: ₹187.71 cr gross

If the starrer displays super-strong holds over the remainder of its first week, and then witnesses good jumps in its second weekend, then there's hope yet for the film to creep into superhit territory, owing to its stupendous opening weekend. A blockbuster verdict is still some way off though, on account of its huge production and theatrical costs. That being said, Director Siva's Annaatthe has done enough for now to ensure that Thalaivar has delivered a clean hit after the lackluster commercial responses to his recent releases like , 2.0, Kaala, and , barring Petta, which had released just before Darbar.