With another Rs. 100-crore+ gross in Tamil Nadu alone and a gross over Rs. 175 crore worldwide merely over the course of its first extended, 4-day weekend, Rajinikanth has again displayed his box office might with flying colours in the form of Annaatthe, in spite of the the movie receiving largely mixed to negative reviews. However, Annaatthe has since is seeing slightly bigger than expected drops both domestically and worldwide on its weekdays, showing that the negative critical receptions and mixed word-of-mouth is catching up to it.

That being said, the Rajini, and Nayanthara starrer has still done enough so far and going along at a click that should ensure it turns out to be at least a clean hit at the box office.

Check out Annaatthe's day-wise box-office collections below:

TAMIL NADU BO

Day 1: ₹34.98 cr gross

Day 2: ₹27.25 cr gross

Day 3: ₹21.39 cr gross

Day 4: ₹18.07 cr gross

Day 5: ₹7.67 cr gross

Day 6: ₹6.43 cr gross

Total: ₹115.79 cr gross

WORLDWIDE BO

Day 1: ₹70.39 cr gross

Day 2: ₹42.86 cr gross

Day 3: ₹33.92 cr gross

Day 4: ₹28.37 cr gross

Day 5: ₹12.17 cr gross

Day 6: ₹9.77 cr gross

Total: ₹197.48 cr gross

If the starrer displays super-strong holds over the remainder of its first week, and then witnesses good jumps in its second weekend, then there's hope yet for the film to creep into superhit territory, owing to its stupendous opening weekend. A blockbuster verdict is still some way off though, on account of its huge production and theatrical costs. That being said, Director Siva's Annaatthe has done enough for now to ensure that Thalaivar delivers a clean hit after the lackluster commercial responses to his recent releases like , 2.0, Kaala, and , barring Petta, which had released just before Darbar.