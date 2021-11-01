The big Diwali release in the South is Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, also starring other big names, including a mini-army of current and erstwhile A-list heroines such as Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena. The Siva directorial has generated terrific pre-release buzz and all eyes are now on the Rajinikanth tentpole to bring the family audience back to theatres in droves and revive box-office business in a big way. So, before Annaatthe is put through the litmus test at the box office, let's check out the factors that could work in its favor and take a shot at predicting its day one business... Also Read - Superstar Rajinikanth returns home after undergoing carotid artery revascularisation surgery; shares picture

BollywoodLife had an exclusive chat with renowned film analyst and trade expert Ramesh Bala, who shed some much-needed light on the numbers that matter in the leadup to Annaatthe's release on 4th Novermber. For starters, the Rajini starrer will be opening in approximately 3000 screens worldwide. Now that's a solid number to ensure that Thalaivar fans keep thronging cinema halls come Diwali.

So, what's the division of screens India and overseas? Well, the movie will released on around 800 screens in Tamil Nadu alone, where maximum business is expected to come from, followed by 600 screens combined in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 150 screens each in Kerala and Karnataka, about 200 screens in North-Indian states, and finally, 1000-1200 screens overseas, where the next best business after Tamil Nadu is expected.

Coming to its box-office opening, Annaatthe, check out the estimates below:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 20-22 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 10-11 crore

Overseas: Rs. 10-15 crore

Total: Rs. 40-45 crore

(Note: All figures in gross)



According to Ramesh Bala, he's gone on the conservative side of expectations, considering that people will be returning after theatrical shutdowns in some locations and the fact that we're still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic even if it has subsided somewhat. Coupled with the fact that cinema halls in key markets like Kerala, Maharashtra and Malaysia will still be operating at 50% occupancy, it's best to temper expectations because a Rs. 40-45 crore gross opening in these times could might as well have been a Rs. 55-60 crore gross opening in normal times.