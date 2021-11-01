Annaatthe: Rajinikanth starrer expected to revive film business in the South with a BANG – check out Screen Count and Box-Office Opening [EXCLUSIVE]

Before Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh's Annaatthe is put through the litmus test at the box office, let's check out the factors that could work in its favor and take a shot at predicting its day one business...