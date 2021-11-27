Antim box office collection day 1: Aayush Sharma-Salman Khan starrer off to promising start after huge boost in evening/night shows

Antim the Final Truth was running housefull at several centres in both urban and mass pockets during the evening and night shows yesterday, 26th November, giving the Aayush Sharma-headlined film just the impetus it needed, following the positive reviews, while again underlining the star-power of Salman Khan, despite him playing second fiddle