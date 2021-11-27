Beating all expectations and the odds stacked against it, Antim: The Final Truth is off to a rollicking start at the box office. Given Satyameva Jayate 2's crushing fate, and due to Antim being more of an Aayush Sharma than Salman Khan starrer the expectation from the trade and industry for the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial were quite moderate, erring on the side of caution rather than hoping every movie post theatres reopening all over the country to emulate what Sooryavanshi did during Diwali weekend. However, Antim the Final Truth has had the last laugh on day 1 at the box office. Also Read - Antim full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and more; Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s film hit by piracy

While morning shows were pretty lukewarm across the country except to an extent in Maharashtra (40% ocupoancy), Antim has shown what largely positive reviews and raw star power of a superstar like can achieve. As per our well-placed trade sources, the directorial, costarring , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, picked up by all over India, with Maharashtra boasting as high as 80% occupancy and the rest of the country sitting pretty and 60-70% occupancy.

The best was yet to come though, with our sources apprising that evening onward, the movie, which sees deliver a knockout, star-making performance, was running housefull at most centres pan-India, and has now clocked a healthy Rs. 5.50 crore nett on day 1 at the box office. It may be far from the league of most Salman Khan starrers, but it'll also be prudent to recall that this is neither a festive release nor a movie headlined by him, plus it's arriving on the heels of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering all that, Antim has taken a promising start and should only grow strongly from hereon.