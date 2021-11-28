Antim: The Final Truth registered the much-needed boost on day two, setting it well on course for a very healthy weekend. Beating all expectations and the odds stacked against it, Antim took a promising start in cinema halls, with the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer really coming into its own from noon onward on its opening day, further propelled by evening and night shows registering packed occupancy across the country. A promising beginning is one thing though, and for the movie to sustain it needed good growth over the weekend, which it has exactly achieved. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora and others that will start your day on a hilarious note

The good news is that the growth has come in important territories outside Maharashtra, which was always key to Antim the Final Truth's box office business as it had begun well in Maharashtra from the first day's morning shows itself. The and starrer is already in the profit zone in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh while major jumps have come in Delhi and UP. Gujarat was also up by 45-50%, which is very encouraging, given that the circuit was quite low on day 1.

Check out Antim's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 5.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 6 crore nett

Total (2 days): Rs.11.25 crore nett

The directorial, costarring , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, has seemed to have found acceptance in A, B and C centres pan-India at both multiplexes and single screens. A bigger jump is expected on day 3, Sunday, 28th November, which should push Antim - the Final Truth toward a semi-hit or even hit verdict – an elusive thought pre-release, given that it's headlined by Aayush Sharma and not Salman Khan – as the movie has been made on a pretty moderate budget.