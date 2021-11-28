Antim box office collection day 2: Aayush Sharma-Salman Khan starrer witnesses decent growth on Saturday, big jump expected on Sunday

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim - the Final Truth is already in the profit zone in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh while major jumps have come in Delhi and UP. Gujarat was also up by 45-50%, while Maharashtra had begun well from the first day's morning shows itself