Beating all expectations and the odds stacked against it, Antim took a promising start in cinema halls, with the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer really coming into its own from noon onward on its opening day, further propelled by evening and night shows registering packed occupancy across the country. A promising beginning is one thing though, and for Antim: The Final Truth to sustain it needed good growth over the weekend, which it has exactly achieved, with a much-needed boost on day 2 and now, a massive jump on day 3.

The good news is that the growth has come in important territories outside Maharashtra, which was always key to Antim the Final Truth's box office business as it had begun well in Maharashtra from the first day's morning shows itself. The and starrer is already in the profit zone in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh while major jumps have come in Delhi and UP. Gujarat was also up by 45-50%, which is very encouraging, given that the circuit was quite low on day 1.

Check out Antim's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 5.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 6 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs. 8 crore nett

Total (1st weekend): Rs.19.25 crore nett

The directorial, costarring , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, has seemed to have found acceptance in A, B and C centres pan-India at both multiplexes and single screens. Steady holds over the weekdays should ensure that Antim - the Final Truth achieves at least a semi-hit status and becomes Bollywood's only second successful venture at the box office in 2021 after Sooryavanshi. Also, for those questioning the trade verdict when compared to the numbers that a Salman Khan movie usually achieves, well...it would be prudent to remember that this isn't a normal Salman starrer, as it's headlined by Aayush, and also made on a relatively modest budget.