It was imperative that Antim held on well in the weekdays, and the good news is that it has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. Beating all expectations and the odds stacked against it, the movie took a promising start in cinema halls, after which, the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer witnessed a much-needed boost on day 2, followed by a massive jump on day 3. And now, the Monday collection firmly puts Antim: The Final Truth in the safety zone, with a strong possibility of it emerging a box office success.

The good news is that both the growth and strong hold has come in important territories outside Maharashtra, which was always key to Antim the Final Truth's box office business as it had begun well in Maharashtra from the first day's morning shows itself. The and starrer is already in the profit zone in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh while other key territories like Delhi, UP. and Gujarat are also doing well, which is very encouraging.

Check out Antim's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs. 5.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 6 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs. 8 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): Rs. 3 crore nett

Total: Rs.22.25 crore nett

The directorial, costarring , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, has seemed to have found acceptance in A, B and C centres pan-India at both multiplexes and single screens. Steady holds over the weekdays should ensure that Antim - the Final Truth achieves at least a semi-hit status and becomes Bollywood's only second successful venture at the box office in 2021 after Sooryavanshi. Also, for those questioning the trade verdict when compared to the numbers that a Salman Khan movie usually achieves, well...it would be prudent to remember that this isn't a normal Salman starrer, as it's headlined by Aayush, and also made on a relatively modest budget.