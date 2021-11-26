Antim Box Office Day 1 early estimate: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer sees housefull shows pan-India; eyes very good opening

Antim has shown what largely positive reviews and raw star power of a superstar like Salman Khan can achieve. As per our well-placed trade sources, the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, headlined by Aayush Sharma, saw occupancy spike to 70-80% noon onward, with evening shows going and night shows going housefull pan-India