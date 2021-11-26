Defying expectations and all odds, Antim: The Final Truth is off to a rollicking start at the box office. Given the fate that befell Satyameva Jayate 2, and given that It's more of an Aayush Sharma than Salman Khan starrer the expectation from the trade and industry for Antim were quite moderate, erring on the side of caution rather than expecting every movie post theatres reopening across the country to spring a Sooryavanshi during Diwali weekend. However, it's Antim the Final Truth that looks set to spring a major surprise on day 1 at the box office. Also Read - DYK? Salman Khan’s heroine in Antim was a child actor in Balika Vadhu: A look at Mahima Makwana’s incredible journey

While morning shows were pretty lukewarm across the country except to an extent in Maharashtra (40% ocupoancy), Antim has shown what largely positive reviews and raw star power of a superstar like can achieve. As per our well-placed trade sources, the directorial, costarring , , , , , and Rohit Haldikar, picked up by all over India, with Maharashtra boasting as high as 80% occupancy and the rest of the country sitting pretty and 60-70% occupancy. Also Read - Antim movie review: Aayush Sharma is reborn as a star as he faces off against Salman Khan in this entertaining throwback to yesteryear crime potboilers

The best was yet to come though, with our sources apprising that evening onward, the movie, which sees deliver a knockout, star-making performance, was running housefull at most centres pan-India, and is now easily looking at a Rs. 6-7 crore nett day 1 collection at the box office. It may be far from the league of most Salman Khan starrers, but it'll also be prudent to recall that this is neither a festive release nor a movie headlined by him, plus it's arriving on the heels of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Antim the Final Truth short movie review: Aayush Sharma is an actor transformed and Salman Khan is swag personified in this gritty gangster masala movie

Considering all that, Antim is poised to take a very good opening at the box office.