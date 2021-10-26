Antim: The Final Truth, starting and , was launched today, 25th October, at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) amidst a huge event, where the media, and of course, Bhaijaan's fans, turned up with a vengeance. Also present were the film's leading lady, and Director . Thankfully, it seems like the Antim trailer had created just the necessary impact to provide the stimulant needed for both Salman Khan fans and the family audience in general to return to theatres in full force. Also Read - Salman Khan twins with Iulia Vantur at Antim costar Aayush Sharma's birthday party – is something brewing again? Watch video

However, the one thing that may be slightly bothering both Bhai fans as also the trade is how good an opening Antim will take at the box office and would it be as good as what one expects from a Salman Khan movie? Apparently, not, and that's not something to worry about much either according to Salman himself.

Opening up about how the trade needs to alter their expectations post two lockdowns and what would be the new normal, Salman Khan said, "What used to be the opening (for his films) expect 50 or even 60% less of that. The trade and everybody will have to temper their expectations. Things have changed a lot and we have to set new benchmarks. What was considered a normal opening for any kind of film, take half of that now. But, if people start coming (to theatres) then we could also expect things to gradually pick up."

Antim: The Final Truth releases 26th November in theatres all over India, including Maharashtra.