Article 370 was released three days ago and the film is winning hearts and how. Yami Gautam starrer is seeing good growth at the box office each day and on the third day, it has earned around 23 crore. As per Sacnilk, Article 370 is going to witness good growth and so far it has earned 1 crore. Talking about the third-day collection it has earned 9.5 crore net and the growth has been 28 percent. Yami Gautam starrer has been making good progress each day. On day one Article 370 had made 5.9 crore and on the second day, it collected 7.4 crore l, which witnessed a 25 percent increase in the numbers. Also Read - Article 370 movie review: Yami Gautam shines in this political drama; netizens call it an important film

After scoring an IMPRESSIVE NUMBER on Day 1 [#CinemaLoversDay], #Article370 puts up a SOLID SHOW on Day 2 [Sat], which clearly indicates that the film is all set for a successful innings… Fri 6.12 cr, Sat 9.08 cr. Total: ₹ 15.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Article370 is sure… pic.twitter.com/8UM0SseiqI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2024

Article 370 is based on the Kashmir politics and the film is being lauded as one of the most sensible political drama so far. Yami Gautam plays an Indian officer and her gripping performance has left the audience mighty impressed. The anecdote to add with Yami is that the actress was pregnant while filming for Article 370. Article 370 is produced by the actress's husband and URI director Aditya Dhar. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut wishes Article 370 star Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on pregnancy; calls them her favourite Bollywood couple

#Article370Movie ,DONT MISS IT! It’s really unfortunate that the makers did not dub the movie in regional languages. For us abrogation of #Article370 was just an eventful day, but wow how much planning was required! Kudos to @narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/FWfTuZyhK2 — Arvintha (@ArvinthaB) February 25, 2024

Article 370 aims to make 50 crore by the weekend.

Going by the good word of mouth, the film might cross 50 crore by the second weekend. As within three days it has earned 23 crore. Yami and Aditya collaborated for the second time with Article 370.