John Abraham starrer Attack hasn't taken a promising start at the box office in the Indian market while the overseas figures are too vague at this point in time to arrive at even a rough estimate. As per what we're hearing from our trade sources and our own tracking of the box office, it appears that Attack will collect somewhere in the range of ₹3.5-4.5 crore nett on day 1, which is at least half of what the makers would've hoped for. Of course, there's the RRR juggernaut to deal with, but reports suggest that the urban-centric flavour of the John Abraham action movie hasn't found an immediate connect with the masses as action films in Bollywood, even those of John, need to work in the mass pockets to do well from the onset.

On the other hand, Attack appeals more to the multiplex audience, but they, too, have the option of RRR besides the this week's Hollywood release, Morbius. So, the John Abraham-headlined, futuristic action film has been slightly slow out of the gate and would need a massive boost on day 2 in order to do well in the long run. The movie could stll add more than what's being predicted if the occupancy during the night shows exponentially rises, but it seems highly unlikely at this point.

Attack revolves around Indian Army special-ops officer Arjun (John Abraham), who's handed the opportunity to metamorphose into the country's first super-soldier, with the help of highly advanced AI, after a near-fatal attack leaves him physically, psychologically and emotionally debilitated. And the fans seem impressed as they're praising Attack for its attempt at something truly novel within the purview of Indian cinema; its slick VFX; its ability the futuristic techno elements of its concept; the bike chase during the climax, followed by a clap-worthy stunt with an airplane; and finally, doing what he's tailor-made to do. These portions combined seem enough to tide over the bumpy bits of the movie.

Attack also stars , , and veteran actor . It's directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, and produced and distributed by of Pen Studios.