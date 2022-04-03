John Abraham starrer Attack didn't taken a promising start at the box office in the Indian market, collecting a mere ₹3.5 nett on day 1, which is less than half of what the makers would've hoped for. Of course, there's the RRR juggernaut to deal with, but reports suggest that the urban-centric flavour of the John Abraham action movie hasn't found an immediate connect with the masses as action films in Bollywood, even those of John, need to work in the mass pockets to do well from the onset. Also Read - Karan Kundrra showers Tejasswi Prakash with gifts on Gudi Padwa 2022; Tejran fans gush over the lovebirds

On the other hand, Attack appeals more to the multiplex audience, but they, too, have the option of RRR besides the this week's Hollywood release, Morbius. So, the John Abraham-headlined, futuristic action film was slightly slow out of the gate and needed a massive boost on both days 2 and 3 ergo Saturday and Sunday, followed by excellent holds over the rest of the week in order to do well in the long run. Well, that journey to recovery hasn't begun on an auspicious note as the action movie has just brought it an estimated ₹3.75 nett on day 2, the growth being all but non-existent. Attack required a major spike in occupancy from the morning shows itself on day 2 all over the country as it was hovering just around 10-15% pan-India on Friday. Unfortunately, Saturday has seen almost the same occupancy, which isn't good signs for the film going forward.

Check out Attack movie's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.50 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.75 crore nett (estimated)

Total: ₹7.25 crore gross (estimated)

In stark contrast, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos, has collected almost 500% more on day 9 than what Attack has on day 2, and we're referring to the box office figure of the SS Rajamouli directorial specifically in the Hindi belt in order to keep the analogy on an even field. Sure, RRR has retained more screens in its second week that Attack has been allocated in week 1 – though that again is a measure of the confidence exhibitors have in the former – but even then, it's telling that a film brings in approximately ₹18 crore nett on its second Saturday while the other collects just about ₹3.75 crore nett on its first Saturday. Overall, RRR's box office collection in the Hindi circuit alone stands at a fantastic ₹164.09 crore nett, and showing no signs of slowing down.

Attack also stars , , and veteran actor . It's directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, and produced and distributed by of Pen Studios.