John Abraham starrer Attack didn't taken a promising start at the box office in the Indian market, collecting a mere ₹3.5 nett on day 1, which is less than half of what the makers would've hoped for. Of course, there's the RRR juggernaut to deal with, but reports suggest that the urban-centric flavour of the John Abraham action movie hasn't found an immediate connect with the masses as action films in Bollywood, even those of John, need to work in the mass pockets to do well from the onset.

On the other hand, Attack appeals more to the multiplex audience, but they, too, have the option of RRR besides the this week's Hollywood release, Morbius. So, the John Abraham-headlined, futuristic action film was slightly slow out of the gate and needed a massive boost on both days 2 and 3 ergo Saturday and Sunday, followed by excellent holds over the rest of the week in order to do well in the long run. Well, that journey to recovery didn't happen as the action movie brought it an estimated ₹3.75 nett on day 2, followed by ₹4 nett on day 3, the growth over the first weekend being almost non-existent.

Check out Attack movie's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.50 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹3.75 crore nett (estimated)

Total: ₹7.25 crore gross (estimated)

In stark contrast, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos, has collected almost 500% more on days 9 and 10 than what Attack has on days 2 and 3, and we're referring to the box office figure of the SS Rajamouli directorial specifically in the Hindi belt in order to keep the analogy on an even field. Sure, RRR has retained more screens in its second week that Attack has been allocated in week 1 – though that again is a measure of the confidence exhibitors have in the former – but even then, it's telling that a film brings in so much more in its second weekend that what Attack has in its first.

Attack also stars , , and veteran actor . It's directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand, and produced and distributed by of Pen Studios.