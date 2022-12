Avatar: The Way Of Water is the film the whole world is waiting for. The budget of James Cameron's movie is USD 350 million. It needs a huge weekend to recover its budget. Everyone is wondering how Avatar 2 will fare given how the scene has changed after the pandemic. Well, the news is that it is now looking at an opening weekend of USD 150 million. This is terrific news. The Wrap has said that it is now looking at this number from the earlier estimate of USD 135 million dollars. It is a given that it needs to beat the record of Avatar which released in 2009. James Cameron's Titanic also the top record with USD 2.195 billion. After Titanic, it was Avatar that crossed USD 2 billion. Also Read - Avatar The Way Of Water Movie First Review: James Cameron film gets thumbs up from Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, calls it 'staggering achievement'

The key market is China. They are expecting the movie to gross USD 200 million from the nation. The next is the US. The Wrap has said that it needs more than USD two billion to safely recover all the costs of budget and promotions. Avatar: The Way Of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel and others. It is expected to make above USD 150 million from the US. Even in India, the numbers are encouraging.

It was Spider Man: No Way Home that made USD 1.9 billion dollars. In India, it is supposed to be more than Rs 15 crores on the opening day. This is quite big. It is expected to get biggest opening from China. Wakanda Forever also did very well at the Indian box office. Now, all eyes are on Avatar 2. The first review from Oscar winner and Guillermo Del Toro has increased the anticipation. He has said that it is a visual masterpiece. He said that James Cameron has surpassed himself at all levels with this.