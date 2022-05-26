After the lull of Covid-19 pandemic, some films have taken the Indian box office by storm. Jr NTR- ’s RRR, Allu Ajrun’s Pushpa and KGF 2 did exceptionally well at the box office. Now, there are some upcoming films that have the potential to be next 100 crore openers in the Indian market. From Avatar 2, Prabhas’ Adipurush, NTR30 and more, here’s a look at a few of them: Also Read - Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli just drop hint of being a closet couple at KJo's bash? Read Deets

Avatar 2



Avatar 2 , , Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and in key roles. A sequel to the 2009 film, James Cameron's directorial promises to be good.

Pushpa 2

Allu Ajrun's Pushpa did superbly at the box office and now all eyes are on it's sequel.

Adipurush

Prabhas’ Adipurush is another keenly anticipated film. Directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut, it will also star Saif Ali Khan. According to reports, it’s based on Ramayana. It also stars .

NTR30

Directed by , the film stars Jr NTR and . The first look of the film released recently and created a lot of buzz.

Salaar

KGF director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have come together for this one. Also starring , it is scheduled to release in 2023.

SS Rajamouli and ’s film

SS Rajamouli is arguably the best filmmaker we have today in the country. After the success of RRR, he is now teaming up with Mahesh Babu. His track record is excellent and we can expect the film to do great business.