Avatar 2 The Way Of Water rocked the Indian box office this weekend. As trade experts said the demand was driven by the South Indian states. James Cameron film has come 13 years after the first Avatar in 2009. This time, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his wife Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) seek refuge in the seas of Pandora as the sky people return in a new form with renewed vigour. The film has some fab VFX and is a treat to watch on 3D. Avatar 2 The Way Of Water made Rs 136 crores plus on the opening weekend. But the first Monday has seen a huge drop.

Avatar 2 The Way Of Water has made Rs 20 crores on its first Monday. This is a huge drop but expected. Now, the overall figures in India are around Rs 148 crores which is just a bit short of the Rs 150 crores mark. But the film is well on track to make Rs 200 crores in the opening weekend. In fact, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus could face serious competition from Avatar 2 at the box office. The trailer of Cirkus has been panned a lot. The makers are now promoting it very aggressively.

India has been a surprise for Avatar 2 The Way Of Water makers. They were expecting a huge opening weekend in China but the pandemic in Beijing has played spoilsport. In the US, it made USD 135 million in the opening weekend which is below the expected figures of USD 150 to 175 million. The collections from India are heartening. A few things like the threadbare plot, pedestrian dialogues and run-time have worked against the movie. It also lacks some of the elevated scenes as per some critics.

James Cameron already has the script of Avatar 3 and 4 ready but a lot depends on the success of this movie. It needs to make over USD two billion dollars to be a genuine profit-making movie.