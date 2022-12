Avatar 2 The Way Of Water is doing well at the Indian box office. James Cameron's movie which is a sequel to the 2009 global blockbuster is a visual feast. But the movie's overall collections are falling shorter than what was predicted. In the US, it was supposed to make USD 150 million dollars plus in the opening weekend but it came to USD 135 million dollars. In India, it is faring a lot better than China. The sad part is the outbreak of the pandemic in Beijing which has impacted the box office collections of the movie. In India, it took a terrific opening but failed to beat Avengers Endgame which got opening of Rs 53 crores. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water India Box Office: James Cameron film smashes Brahmastra opening weekend figures; lags way behind RRR, KGF 2

Well, on Tuesday it has made close to Rs 16 crores at the box office. This is a drop of four crores from the first Monday. It has now made a total of Rs 163 crores at the Indian box office. These are good numbers but a little disappointing given the hype of the movie. The demand is driven by the South Indian states. Avengers Endgame made Rs 260 crores at the end of the first week at the box office. It looks unlikely that Avatar 2 The Way Of Water will cross the mark. But Rs 200 crores is very much possible.

In Avatar 2 The Way Of Water the family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) seek refuge in the seas of Pandora. But the Sky People make a comeback in a new form where they have combined strength of US Marines and Avatar form. Avatar 2 had a bit of family emotion and much of the action is reserved for the last. Most people have found it too lengthy. This is being said by both Indian and global critics. Avatar 2 The Way Of Water needs to make USD two billion to be a real profit.