Avatar 2 The Way Of Water is smashing the box office and how. James Cameron spent 13 years envisioning and creating the world of the Seas where the new drama of the Avatar sequel takes place. The movie needs to make above USD two billion to be a profitable venture. The US and China are expected to be two of the big markets. Well, Avatar 2 The Way Of Water is going great guns in the Indian box office. It opening to Rs 41 crores which is huge for a Hollywood film. The collections were driven by the numbers in the South Indian states. Also Read - Avatar The Way of Water: First Day, weekend predictions for the box office collections of James Cameron directorial and other details of the epic sequel

The movie has made Rs 136.45 crores in the opening weekend. This is better than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by a huge margin. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra made Rs 120 crores on the first opening weekend. Avatar 2 The Way Of Water has beaten that record. However, it has failed to beat the records of the South biggies, RRR and KGF 2. SS Rajamouli's RRR made Rs 223 crores in India in the opening weekend. It made Rs 500 crores at the global box office. It was indeed the movie of the year. On the other hand, KGF 2 made Rs 193 crores worldwide in the opening weekend. In India, it was Rs 134 crores just on the opening day. Also Read - Ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water release, 7 interesting facts that you must know about the original

In the US, it has made USD 134 million in the opening weekend. This is shorter than the expected numbers of USD 150 to 175 million. It has made USD 57 million in China, which is way below than predicted numbers. This s also because of the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing. The trade is surprised by the numbers in India. The length of the movie, simple plot and lack of drama has upset pundits. But people are gaga over the drop-dead gorgeous visuals that James Cameron has brought to life. Also Read - Avatar The Way Of Water: Fees of Sam Worthington and more cast members will leave your head spinning