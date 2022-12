Avatar 2 The Way Of Water is faring much better than many Bollywood releases of late. The crowds at the theatres in the weekend are quite good. The movie made by James Cameron is doing well all over India with fans going gaga over the visuals. It has a smashing opening day raking in Rs 41 crores in India. It was second only to Avengers: Endgame which made Rs 53 crores. Avatar 2 The Way Of Water is another win for Disney Studios in India. The film has made Rs 249 crores so far. It looks easily set for Rs 400 crores from India itself. The opening at the US Box office had not been so good. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water India Box Office: James Cameron film just falls short of Rs 150 crore mark after MASSIVE Monday drop

The movie has beaten The Jungle Book at the box office. It had made Rs 246 crores. Now, the target is Spider Man No Way Home. It should cross its collections by today. It remains to be seen if it beats the lifetime of Avengers Endgame which is a whopping Rs 437 crores.

Top 5 Hollywood films in India — Gross Box office collections. 1. #Avengers Endgame: ₹ 437 crores. 2. #Avengers Infinity War: ₹ 290 crores. 3. #SpiderMan No Way Home: ₹ 255 crores. 4. #Avatar 2: ₹249 crores ** 5. The Jungle Book: ₹ 246 crores. — LetsCinema (@letscinema) December 24, 2022

Avatar 2 The Way Of Water is going great guns and we are yet to get the Sunday numbers. In the movie, we get to see how Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) seek refuge with the Sea People as the Sky People return to capture the forests of Pandora. They are now parents of four kids. The highlights are the superb visuals but the story is too stretched and basic. This has upset some critics. Many viewers have said that plot wise Avatar was a better movie. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and others. It needs to make above USD two billion to be termed as genuine hit.