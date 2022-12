Avatar The Way Of Water (Avatar 2) is the movie the world is waiting for. James Cameron's film is already getting staggering reviews for being a fantastic visual spectacle. This time, the Sullys will move to the sea side of Pandora before fighting the Sky people. The film is eyeing a global opening weekend debut of USD 450 to 550 million. This has been stated by The Hollywood Reporter. Talking about the domestic US box office, the opening figures are supposed to be anywhere from USD 15o to 175 million dollars. This is a huge sum if compared to the original Avatar that came out in 2009. Also Read - Before Avatar The Way of Water; these Hollywood films have been the Top 10 highest grossers in India

Now, as per a report in Variety, Avatar 2 has already made USD 38 million via advance bookings in North America. The original film had made USD 77 million in the opening weekend. Avatar is already set for double the amount. The opening numbers in terms of advance booking are better than Top Gun Maverick and Jurassic Park World Dominion. But it is reportedly lesser than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness. But the hype is building up as the weekend comes closer. Also Read - Avatar The Way Of Water Movie Review: James Cameron fantasy is worth the wait with its sublime visuals that will leave you in awe

Avatar The Way Of Water is made on a budget of USD 350 to 400 million. It needs a staggering weekend to get off to that great start. The film needs to make over USD two billion at the box office to be a truly profitable venture. The best opening debut was had by Marvel's Spider Man: No Way Home. It made USD 583 million at the box office when it came out in December 2021. On the other hand, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, made USD 449 million. Both these films did not come in China. Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series in theatres and OTT this week: Avatar The Way of Water, Govinda Naam Mera and more

Avatar 2 will get a release in China but one of the issues is the huge coronavirus outbreak in the capital of Beijing. Let us see if it affects the movie in a huge manner.