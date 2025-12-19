Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office worldwide prediction day 1: James Cameron’s movie set to create global tsunami

Avatar Fire And Ash worldwide prediction day 1: The film is expected to set the box office on fire, as the early prediction of the film is quite high. Read to know more.

Avatar Fire And Ash worldwide prediction day 1: James Cameron's directorial science fiction movie released in theatres today. The film has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. There is a massive expectation around the film, as the first two parts were highly successful. Now, as per early reports, the movie is expected to bring a storm at the global box office. Reports also claimed that the movie is heading to open between Avatar and Avatar: way of water. Here is how much it is expected to be earned.

Avatar Fire And Ash worldwide prediction day 1

As per a report by Sacnilk, Avatar Fire and Ash is expected to open with USD 90 million and USD 105 million from 3800 theatres at the domestic box office. The science fiction drama is expected to collect another USD 250 million and USD 275 million internationally for a global opening weekend between USD 340 to USD 365 million.

Avatar Fire And Ash budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of USD 400 million.

About Avatar Fire And Ash

The movie focuses on Jake and Neytiri and their family, who could be seen grieving after Neteyam's death. They could be seen encountering with aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang. When the conflict on Pandora escalates, a new moral focus emerges. Avatar Fire And Ash stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis, Edie Falco and Bailey Bass in key roles. The film has been written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. Avatar Fire and Ash has been directed by James Cameron. It has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. The film has been produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau.

The second part of Avatar way of water, which was released on December 16, 2022, earned USD 2.343 billion at the box office. Whereas the first part of Avatar, which was released in 2009, had a box office collection of USD 2.923 billion. Even in 2009, the film had an outstanding box office collection. Now, the third part of the movie is expected to do wonders like its prequel at the box office. Notably, the film will have its sequel, which is slated to be released in theatres after 4 years. Avatar 4 is set to be released in 2029.

