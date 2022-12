Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theatres on December 16. James Cameron's film is running successfully and has won millions of hearts as it has hit the right chord among audiences. The audience appreciated and lauded Avatar 2 for its spectacular VFX and storytelling. The film has reportedly minted Rs. 41 crores at the Indian box-office and it has put other films behind including Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, unfortunately, Avatar 2 has not been able to beat the 2019 blockbuster .

Avatar: The Way of Water has been screaming and roaring at the box office in India. According to Box Office India, Avatar 2 has been majorly driven by the South Indian markets and has raked in Rs. 22 crores. The film has seen a growth of around 20-25%. The film collected nearly Rs. 41 crore on day 1 and has gone ahead to collect Rs. 45 crore on its second day. The film will easily enter the 100 crore club and will soon be declared a super hit in India. Well, experts suggest that Avatar 2 will collect around Rs. 125-130 crore net during the weekend. The film features , , Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver in lead roles. The film is a sequel to Avatar which was released 13 years ago. The film is reportedly made on a budget of $350–400 million and has been one of the most expensive films of all times.

Avatar 2 has done tremendously well in Hindi circuits like CI, Bihar and Assam. Kate Winslet has also joined the franchise and has reunited with James. Avatar: The Way of Water has released in several languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The storyline of the film revolves around the life of the Sully family and how they overcome troubles.