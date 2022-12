James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theatres on December 16, 2022. The film has already hit off to a great start and audiences are going crazy over the same. On its opening day, the film collected approximately Rs. 38-40 crores at the Indian box office. The most awaited Hollywood film has already beat the opening day collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, you read that right! Avatar: The Way of Water did not beat the highest Hollywood opener . Avengers: Infinity War reportedly collected Rs. 31 crores on day one, while Spider-Man: No Way Home collected Rs. 32 crores and Avengers: Endgame collected Rs. 53 crore on its opening day. Avatar part 1 still remains the biggest Hollywood film in the world as it collected $2.9 billion. Also Read - Avatar The Way of Water: First Day, weekend predictions for the box office collections of James Cameron directorial and other details of the epic sequel

The storyline of Avatar: The Way of Water is about a moon called Pandora and the colonization that threatens Na’vi humanoid race. The film received a lot of appreciation and love from the critics and its fans. Sumit Kadel, a trade analyst took to Twitter and wrote, '#AvatarTheWayOfWater is heading towards ₹ 35-36 cr nett opening day in India (All Langs) as per early estimates'. The film was reportedly released after 13 years after the first film left audieneces hooked with its storyline with 3D technology. Also Read - Ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water release, 7 interesting facts that you must know about the original

James's Avatar has become the second film to gross over USD 2 billion at the box office and the film is expected to break all records. The film features , Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver in lead roles along with Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao in supporting roles. Also Read - Avatar The Way Of Water: Fees of Sam Worthington and more cast members will leave your head spinning

Avatar: The Way Of Water's blockbuster success at the box office will affect and 's Cirkus.