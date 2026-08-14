Awarapan 2 Box Office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi's film races AHEAD of Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi's sequel records Rs 0.46 crore so far, with final figures awaited.

Awarapan 2 box office collection

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has hit the theatres today, August 14, and is clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. According to preliminary estimates, gross advance bookings for Awarapan 2 on its opening day across the three main cinema chains were about Rs 8.57 crore. The overall advance-booking income for the movie has surpassed Rs 10 crore, including blocked tickets. As a result, the movie is expected to make about Rs 11.36 crore in advance bookings. This amount might increase with spot reservations and positive word-of-mouth.

In terms of the final advance-booking volume, the pre-sales placed Awarapan 2 ahead of a number of recent Hindi releases, including Housefull 5, Shaitaan, and Raid 2.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1

As of Day 1, Awarapan 2 is currently running across 742 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.46 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 0.54 crore and total India net to Rs 0.46 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Batwara 1947 advance booking

The historical drama, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, received an estimated Rs 1.76 crore in total advance bookings on Day 1. Including blocked seats, the price has grown to over Rs 4.21 crore.

This puts Batwara 1947 well behind Awarapan 2 in terms of reported pre-release bookings. Hollywood flicks such as Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Anne Hathaway's The End of Oak Street will also compete with the two.

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