Awarapan 2 Box Office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi's film RACES past Rs 80 crore in opening weekend

Awarapan 2 box office collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's film ends its opening weekend at Rs 81.75 crore, racing ahead of Batwara 1947.

Awarapan 2 box office collection

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has had a strong opening weekend at the box office. The sequel to the 2007 cult favourite benefited from the Independence Day holiday and the renewed popularity of the original film’s music, delivering impressive numbers in its first three days. Interestingly, Awarapan 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the first film within its opening day, underlining the strong anticipation surrounding the sequel.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 26 crore net in India on its first Sunday. The film had collected Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday, which was a 55% jump from its Rs 22 crore opening on Friday.

The film’s Day 2 growth was also supported by an increase in the number of shows. While Awarapan 2 had 9,033 shows on Day 1, the number increased to 10,496 on Saturday. On Sunday, the number of shows came down to 9,403, coinciding with the drop in collections. With Sunday’s earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 81.75 crore after three days.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

Awarapan 2 has opened up a significant lead over Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947, which released alongside it. Batwara 1947 earned Rs 7.25 crore on Day 3, taking its total collection to Rs 26.50 crore. In comparison, Awarapan 2 has already crossed the Rs 80 crore mark in just three days.

The real test for Emraan Hashmi’s film will now come on Monday. Its Day 4 performance will indicate whether it can maintain its strong momentum once the holiday weekend ends.

Is Awarapan 2 already a hit?

According to reports, Awarapan 2 has been made on a budget of around Rs 45 crore. With Rs 81.75 crore in India net collections during its opening weekend, the film has already recovered its reported production cost at the box office.

However, calling it a theatrical hit purely based on gross collections can be premature, as distributor share, taxes and other costs also factor into a film’s profitability. Nevertheless, the sequel has clearly enjoyed a strong start and appears to be delivering a healthy return on investment.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit and stars Disha Patani as Zara, Shabana Azmi as Nafisa and Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep. Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, Aniruddh Rawal and Puran Gabbi are also part of the cast. Nitin Kakkar has directed the sequel, while Mohit Suri helmed the original Awarapan. The film is produced by Vishesh Films.

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