Awarapan 2 Box Office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi finally scores his FIRST solo Rs 100 crore hit

Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' crosses Rs 100 crore in just five days, giving the actor his first solo Rs 100 crore hit. The film has already turned profitable.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. After enjoying a strong opening weekend, the film passed its crucial Monday test and remained steady on Tuesday as well. More importantly, the sequel has now achieved a major milestone in Emraan’s career.

Released in theatres on August 14, Awarapan 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within just five days. This is particularly significant for Emraan, as the actor has never had a Rs 100 crore film as a solo lead before.

The original Awarapan did not make a huge impact during its theatrical run, but its emotional story and memorable music helped it develop a strong cult following over the years. The sequel, meanwhile, has managed to turn that nostalgia into impressive box office numbers.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 5

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 22 crore on Friday. Collections jumped by around 55% on Saturday, with the sequel earning Rs 33.75 crore. The boost came during the Independence Day weekend, with the number of shows rising from 9,033 on Friday to 10,496 on Saturday.

The film collected Rs 26 crore on Sunday, before seeing the expected post-weekend drop on Monday. However, it remained steady and earned Rs 9.25 crore on its first weekday.

Tuesday brought another slight rise. On Day 5, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 9.75 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 100.75 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 120 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 144.13 crore.

Emraan Hashmi gets his first solo Rs 100 crore hit

The Rs 100 crore milestone is a significant one for Emraan Hashmi. Although the actor has previously been part of Rs 100 crore successes such as Tiger 3 and They Call Him OG in antagonist roles, Awarapan 2 marks his first Rs 100 crore grosser as a solo lead.

The achievement is even more impressive considering the reported budget of around Rs 45 crore. With its current collections, the film has already emerged as a hit and has reportedly generated a net profit of approximately Rs 60 crore.

According to the figures, Awarapan 2 has delivered an impressive 122% return on investment in just five days, giving Emraan plenty to celebrate as the film continues its theatrical run.

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