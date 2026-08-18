Awarapan 2 Box Office collection day 5: Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller SURPASSES Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in theatres

Explore the Awarapan 2 box office collection for day 5 here to see how this Emraan Hashmi starrer surpassed Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 in ticket sales. Read ahead to know by how much Awarapan 2 beat Batwara 1947 below.

Awarapan 2 Box Office collection day 5 Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller SURPASSES Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in theatres

Awarapan 2 Box Office collection day 5: If there is one movie that has been killing it at the box office, it has to be Awarapan 2. Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller sequel, Awarapan 2, has hit theatres a few days ago and fans are loving this movie. Awarapan 2 is very close to crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in its net collections as well. This much awaited sequel will be directed by Nitin Kakkar and will star Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

With Awarapan 2, fans will get to see Emraan Hashmi return to the franchise nearly 20 years after the original film. The sequel hit theatres on August 14, 2026, the very same day on which Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 was released. With these two movies premiering on the same day, their competing to get the audience to watch their films. Let’s dive in to see the Awarapan 2 box office collection for day 5 here and see how this sequel surpassed Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 in ticket sales.

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Awarapan 2 VS Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5

The box office clash between Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 and Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 continues as the movies enter their fifth day in theatres. For day 5, Awarapan 2 continued its dominant streak, pushing its India net collection past Rs 91.17 crore and grossed over Rs 109.22 crore in India. Closing in fast on the Rs 100 crore domestic mark, the sequel maintained steady weekday holds, driven by strong nostalgic appeal and wider screen counts.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 struggled to keep momentum after a 72% drop on Monday, bringing its 5-day India net total to Rs 28.52 crore. Awarapan 2 effectively outperformed Batwara 1947 by more than three times.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

The Bollywood movie, Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, continues its strong theatrical run as it enters its fifth day. According to data from Sacnilk, the Awarapan 2 box office collection for day 5 is currently estimated at Rs 1.14 crore net (live data up till 2 pm), today across 4,172 shows, with an overall occupancy rate of 15.0%.

This brings the total India net collection of Awarapan 2 to Rs 92.14 crore and its India gross total to Rs 110.36 crore. Coming off a massive opening weekend that generated Rs 22.00 crore on Day 1, Rs 33.75 crore on Day 2, and Rs 26.00 crore on Day 3, the romantic crime thriller continues to win hearts.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to Emraan Hashmi’s 2007 hit movie Awarapan. According to the IMDb gist for Awarapan 2, the plot is about, “Shivam returns to the crime world, where his path forward demands redemption, love, and sacrifice. As relationships deepen and conflicts intensify, every choice tests his resolve and shapes his destiny.”

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