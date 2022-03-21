Bachchhan Paandey, which marked Akshay Kumar's return to the big screen after – a movie that reignited theatres during the film industry's most difficult period ergo straight after restrictions were relaxed post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it looks like the superstar won't be able to recreate the same magic of the directorial at the box office with his new theatrical release, which has Kriti Sanon, , and for company. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: The Kashmir Files trends better than Baahubali 2, Bachchhan Paandey drops at the box office and more

The official collections suggest that after getting off to a promising start of ₹13.25 crore nett – higher than what most trade expectations pegged it at, given The Kashmir Files storm rocking the box office – the starrer saw a drop of around 10% on Saturday for a hail of ₹12 crore nett on Saturday, taking its 2-day total to ₹25.25 crore nett, at least 10 crore short of where it should've been, considering that its a major festive release, made on a substantial budget, headlined by a major superstar, and featuring an A-list supporting cast.

However, there's more to the story that meets the eye and if any of that is true, then the film is in worse trouble at the box office than the official numbers suggest. A well-placed trade source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the box office collection of Bachchhan Paandey that's coming in could be inflated to quite a large extent so as to save face. As per said source, it seems that the Akshay Kumar and starrer brought in no more than ₹8-9 crore nett on day 1, followed by an ever lesser ₹6-7 crore nett on day 2 which would take its 2-day total to a mere ₹14-16 crore nett – an alarming figure by any measure.

Backing up these claims, a respected exhibitor from one of the premiere theatres in the country has informed us that on opening day itself, most of the show of Bachchhan Paandey didn't see more than 10-12 patrons, with some perhaps having witnessed 20-25 attendees at the most. In fact, some shows saw a turnout of hardly 2-3 people, leaving said exhibitor with no choice but to cancel said show and substitute them with The Kashmir Files, which saw at least 150-200 people for each show throughout the day.

If what these trade and exhibitor sources are saying is indeed true, then it looks like The Kashmir Files is having a much larger dent on Director Farhad Samji and producer Bachchhan Paandey than what is officially been reported. Fingers crossed that it isn't the case as it'll be devastating to both the industry and trade if big movies don't work post the pandemic.