Bachchhan Paandey, which marked Akshay Kumar's return to the big screen after – a movie that reignited theatres during the film industry's most difficult period ergo straight after restrictions were relaxed post the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it looks like the superstar won't be able to recreate the same magic of the directorial at the box office with his new theatrical release, which has Kiti Sanon, , and for company.

After getting off to a promising start of ₹13.25 crore nett – higher than what most trade expectations pegged it at, given The Kashmir Files storm rocking the box office – it now looks like Bachchhan Paandey ushered in a false dawn as the first cracks borne from Directory juggernaut have already begun showing from day 2 onward. The starrer saw a drop of around 10% on Saturday for a hail of ₹12 crore nett on Saturday, taking its 2-day total to ₹25.25 crore nett, at least 10 crore short of where it should've been, considering that its a major festive release, made on a substantial budget, headlined by a major superstar, and featuring an A-list supporting cast.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Bachchhan Paandey below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹13.25 crore nett

Day 1 (Saturday): ₹12 crore nett

Total (9 days): ₹25.25 crore nett

The critical reception for Bachchhan Paandey has also been quite a mixed affair. Giving the movie 3 stars out of 5, BollywoodLife wrote in its review: "Bachchhan Paandey is a paisa-vasool treat for Akshay Kumar fans as the actor is in full ' ' mode, going no-holds-barred with his swag while also subtly reminding us what a fine actor he is with his diction and body language. , Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and the rest of the cast also have a blast, but the movie itself isn't as much of a Holi blast as the trailer had promised, especially for neutral viewers, with the second half taking a clear dip from a seriously good first half. The good news is though it retains the essence of the Tamil original, , while doing more than enough to forge its own identity."

Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by , needs a big jump on Sundaym day 3, if it has any hope of even breaking even.