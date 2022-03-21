starrer Bachchhan Paandey was expected to take box office by storm. Everything was in the film’s favour; a holiday weekend, interesting trailer and songs, and of course Akshay Kumar’s fan following. The film took a decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 13.25 crore on its day 1. Usually, we see that over the weekend, a film shows a jump at the box office. But, that didn’t happen with Bachchhan Paandey as the film failed to show growth on Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey screening forcibly stopped; goons demand to ONLY screen The Kashmir Files

On its day 2 (Saturday), the movie collected Rs. 12 crore, and also on day 3 (Sunday) the collection was the same, so the three-day total is 37.25 crore which is surely not a great number. If we look at the collection of Akshay's last release , the film had collected Rs. 77.08 crore at the box office on its first weekend. It was also a holiday weekend, but at that time there was no competition for the film.

Bachchhan Paandey needs to be steady at the box office on the weekdays to collect a decent amount in its first week. For now, it looks like the movie might collect around Rs. 50 crore in its first week.

Well, recently a video from a multiplex had gone viral on social media in which some goons had stopped the screening of the film, and demanded that only The Kashmir Files should be played.

Talking about the incident, a source close to this multiplex told BollywoodHungama, “We live in a world where everything happens. Russia invades Ukraine and the world is not doing anything. So, you can imagine in a country like India which has 130 crore people, everyone has their own interests. That’s all.”