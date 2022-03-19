Bachchhan Paandey Day 1 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon film rakes in Rs 13.5 crore despite The Kashmir Files dominance

Bachchhan Paandey Day 1 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon film is estimated to rake in between Rs 13 to 14. 4 crore despite the strong trend of The Kashmir Files