Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to release in theaters on April 9, 2024. Termed as the biggest bromance of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. One of the biggest highlights of the film is certainly the first-time collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood. While there's more than a month for the film to release, there's a significant chance that the film can be the biggest trump card for Khiladi Akshay Kumar's career. How? Read on to know more.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Early Prediction

Akshay Kumar may not have had an exceptional run at the box office with his recent past films. However, Ali Abbas Zafar's film can be a total game-changer for the actor. Akshay, in his career, has starred in a lot of two-hero and multi-starrer films, and most of them have worked really well at the box office. In fact, Akshay's last two-hero film, Good Newwz, was also a box office hit. Released in 2019, Good Newwz starred Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in the main leads and earned a whopping amount of 318.57 crore. Prior to this film, Oh My God and Bhagam Bhag, all these Akshay Kumar films where he has been starred along with another male actor, have been huge box office successes.

Made on a mere budget of 20 crore, Oh My God earned a whopping 149.90 crore at the box office. Bhagam Bhag had an amazing collection of 67 crore at the box office, thus making it the 9th highest-grossing film of the year 2006. All of the above two-hero films had directly made double the budget. Going by the box office performance of Akshay Kumar's two-hero films, it can be easily said that Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is estimated to be made on a budget of 300 crore, might end up making more than 600 crores at the box office. If Bade Miyan Chote Miyan indeed end up making more than 600 crore, it would certainly be the highest grosser of Akshay Kumar's career.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also reportedly stars Sonakshi Sinha and Alaya F. South sensation Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the film.