Badhaai Do is springing one surprise after another at the box office. After an expected lukewarm opening, the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, registered unexpectedly healthy growth on both Saturday and Sunday to post a first weekend total at the box office that neither anybody in the trade nor even the most optimistic individual from the movie's team itself would've predicted. Given the opening weekend trend, the trade got enthusiastic and predicted a good hold on the film's first Monday as it happened to coincide with Valentine's Day, but Badhaai Do has in fact managed to do one better.

The rom-com with a twist has once again surpassed expectations by collecting more on day 4, its first Monday, that day 1, which is a marked achievement, Valentine's Day or not, clearly displaying than the word-of-mouth is growing and the movie is finding acceptance. Moving past the box office perspective, it's an encouraging sign for Bollywood content-wise, too, as it gives hope that the notion of smaller to mid-level films with offbeat subjects no longer working after the rise in OTT viewership, might be wrong after all.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Badhaai Do below:

The current box office trend of the and starrer clearly shows people are willing to return to theaters for Bollywood movies, so imagine what would happen if a really good cinematic experience meant for the big screen, with big stars, featuring a more mainstream subject, were to release, and that, too, with the night curfew having been lifted. Fingers crossed that box office collection is the onset of a bright omen for the Hindi film industry post another set of theatrical restrictions.