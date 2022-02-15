Badhaai Do box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer rakes in more on Valentine's Day than day 1

Badhaai Do's box office trend clearly shows people are willing to return to theaters for Bollywood movies as the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer has once again surpassed expectations by collecting more on day 4 than day 1