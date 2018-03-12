Bajrangi Bhaijaan China box office collection day 10: Salman Khan's film remains rock-steady, earns Rs 169.42 crore

Director Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan continues its phenomenal run at the Chinese box office. Despite the release of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, the cross-border social drama has managed remain rock-steady at the ticket window. The film raked in Rs $ 2.88 million (Rs 18.67 crore) yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 169.42 crore. Also Read - Did you know Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is based on THIS Chiranjeevi blockbuster? Nephew Allu Sirish spills the beans [Exclusive]

#BajrangiBhaijaan is SUPER-STRONG in China [despite #BlackPanther wave]... Collected $ 8.57 mn in *Weekend 1*, collected $ 7.98 mn in *Weekend 2* - FANTASTIC TRENDING...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 1.75 mn

Sat $ 3.35 mn

Sun $ 2.88 mn

Total: $ 26.07 million [₹ 169.42 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2018

Looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to enter the Rs 200 crore by the end of its second week at the box office. Featuring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, the story of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is about an ardent devotee of Hindu deity Hanuman, and his arduous journey to reunite a six-year-old Pakistani girl who somehow gets lost in India with her parents, back to her hometown in Pakistan. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Harshali Malhotra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in pivotal roles.

The film is released as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle in China and is currently the fifth highest Indian worldwide grosser after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar and PK. Post the huge success of Bollywood films in the Chinese market, the makers of Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium have also decided to release their film there on April 4. We hope the film repeats the success like Dangal, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Anyway, do you think the film will achieve the Rs 1000 crore mark globally? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…