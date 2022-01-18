Bangarraju is taking the box office in both Telugu states of Andhra Prades and Telangana by storm while also putting up a solid show overseas. The Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya supernatural movie, a sequel to the former's hit 2016 film, , stormed the box office on day one (Friday, 14th January) right off the gate, proving that neither the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 nor the row over ticket rates in Telugu regions could keep the audience away from enjoying a good entertainer in theatres during the Sankranti weekend. Also Read - Pushpa fever grips Shikhar Dhawan as he mouths a famous dialogue; Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna react – watch

However, if anyone thought that the opening of Bangarraju was merely front-loaded, then think again as the , , and Kriti Shetty starrer saw a spike on its second (Saturday, 15th January) and then held extremely well on day 3 (Sunday, 16th January) to end up with a terrific first weekend total at the box office. And now, it has held exceedingly well on its first Monday, passing the crucial Monday litmus test with flying colours, setting the Telugu movie well on its way to not only break even for its distributors (its worldwide theatrical rights amount to Rs. 40 crore), but also turn out a large profit and be declared a 'blockbuster' at the box office.

Check out Bangarraju's box office collection till date below:

Day 1 (AP + Telangana): ₹12.90 crore gross / ₹8.11 crore share

Day 1 (Worldwide): ₹17 crore gross / ₹10.40 crore share

Day 2 (AP + Telangana): ₹14.10 crore gross / ₹8.74 crore share

Day 2 (Worldwide): ₹18 crore gross / ₹10.80 crore share

Day 3 (AP + Telangana): ₹12.40 crore gross / ₹7.63 crore share

Day 3 (Worldwide): ₹16 crore gross / ₹9.90 crore share

Day 4 (AP + Telangana): ₹7.80 crore gross / ₹5.20 crore share

Day 4 (Worldwide): ₹10.60 crore gross / ₹6.51 crore share

Total (AP + Telangana): ₹47.20 crore gross / ₹29.68 crore share

Total (Worldwide): ₹61.60 crore gross / ₹37.61 crore share

Of course, this sends a signal to other Telugu films that business will continue to boom and that the audience won't stay away from theatres under threats from the new wave of coronavirus, provided they get the right incentive. That being said, one also need to take into account that the major business of Bangarraju is aimed at Telugu states, with the rest mostly coming from overseas while in the case of RRR and Radhe Shyam it's a totally different ball game as a huge chunk of business is also expected to come from the Hindi belt, where, post Pushpa, the theatrical business has again gone dull.