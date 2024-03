Adah Sharma is headlining Bastar: The Naxal Story and once again the actress has chosen the out-of-the-box subject. The film is slated to release tomorrow, however, there is not much buzz around the film, but you never know it can turn out to be the dark horse in the box office game. Ahead of the release of Bastar: The Naxal Story, BL got in touch with trade expert Rohit Jaiswal to understand the first-day collection of the film. The trade expert predicted that the film might not even make 50 lakhs on day one. Also Read - Bastar: The Naxal Story Advance Booking now open: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen make viewers curious with a story of rebellion and courage

Rohit Jaiswal, a trade expert said exclusively to BL,” Adah Sharma’s film can have an opening of around 40 lakhs on day one, there is hardly any buzz around the film. The makers should have done more marketing of the film as the story is outdated, when you compare it with The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, Bastar has hardly any buzz, plus there will be a tough fight at the box office as Shaitaan is doing phenomenally well. Plus Yodha is also releasing, so only if the content of the film is good, then one can expect good numbers, otherwise the film will fail to survive at the box office”. Also Read - Bastar: The Naxal Story: Netizens trend #BastarOn15March with full power ahead of the film's release

Asha Sharma became an overnight star with The Kerala Story, the actress has been in the insure for quite a time now, but to date she is fighting to be recognised by the insiders. While her debut film 1920in 2008 was a game change she was later called one film wonder as after that there was no film of her’s that made a mark until The Kerala Story. Now it will be interesting to see Bastar: The Naxal Story will work in Adah’s favour or not.