Batwara 1947 Box Office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's film records Rs 61 crore net

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Partition drama earns Rs 61 lakh so far, with final opening-day figures awaited.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 arrived in theatres on August 14, with the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial opening alongside Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The Partition drama has generated interest ahead of its release, but its opening-day box office numbers are still taking shape.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk’s live estimates, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 61 lakh net in India so far on Day 1. The film is currently running across 3,014 shows nationwide.

Its India gross collection stands at Rs 72 lakh, while the final Day 1 figures are still awaited. The collection is expected to change as the remaining evening and night shows are added.

Batwara 1947 advance booking

The film recorded a notable response in advance sales before its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk data, Batwara 1947 sold around 65,391 tickets for its opening day and earned Rs 1.76 crore in advance bookings, excluding blocked seats.

Including blocked seats, the film’s reported pre-sale earnings stood at around Rs 4.21 crore.

How much can Batwara 1947 earn on day 1?

Trade estimates had suggested that the film could open in the range of Rs 5-7 crore in India. However, the final opening-day collection will depend on how strongly the film performs during the evening and night shows.

The film is also facing competition from Awarapan 2, which released on the same day. Both movies have been generating buzz, and their box-office performance will be closely watched over the opening weekend.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, among others. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition and explores its impact on people and communities. The film released in theatres on August 14 and is clashing with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 at the box office.

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