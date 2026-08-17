Batwara 1947 Box Office collection day 3: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's film STRUGGLES as Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 leads

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Partition drama has collected Rs 26.50 crore net in India after three days, while Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 continues to lead the Independence Day box-office clash.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 has had a mixed start at the box office. The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, which released on Independence Day, opened to moderate numbers and is facing stiff competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2.

Batwara 1947 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 5.75 crore net in India on Day 1. The film saw a strong jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 13.50 crore. However, its earnings dropped to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday, a decline of around 46% from the previous day. With this, the film’s India net collection stands at Rs 26.50 crore after three days. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 31.61 crore, while its worldwide gross stands at around Rs 37 crore.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947

The gap between the two Independence Day releases has become increasingly noticeable. While Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 26.50 crore in three days, Awarapan 2 has raced past the Rs 80 crore mark during its opening weekend.

The Emraan Hashmi-starrer also had an advantage even before release, with significantly stronger advance bookings.

Can Batwara 1947 recover its reported budget?

According to reports, Batwara 1947 has been made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore. Based on the reported figures, the film still has a considerable distance to cover before recovering its reported production cost.

The upcoming Monday will therefore be crucial. A strong hold after the extended weekend could give the film some breathing room, while another sharp drop could make its theatrical run increasingly challenging.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 marks Preity Zinta’s return to the big screen after an eight-year gap. Her previous major release was Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol and released in 2018. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. Set during the turbulent period surrounding the Partition of India and the division of Punjab, the film focuses on the human stories behind one of the most painful chapters in the country’s history.

The cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Kanikka Kapur, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare and Abhimanyu Singh. Aamir Khan produces the film under Aamir Khan Productions.

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