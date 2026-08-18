Batwara 1947 Box Office collection day 4: Did Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's film PASS Monday test?

Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' sees a massive 72% drop on Monday, earning Rs 2 crore, while 'Awarapan 2' races towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol’s ‘Batwara 1947’ has hit a major roadblock at the box office, with the Partition drama witnessing a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday.

The film opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk. It picked up pace on Saturday, earning Rs 13.50 crore, but collections dropped to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday, with the film also getting fewer shows.

The crucial Monday test proved even tougher for the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. ‘Batwara 1947’ earned only Rs 2 crore on August 17, taking its four-day net collection in India to Rs 28.50 crore. Its gross collection currently stands at around Rs 33.95 crore. With a reported Monday drop of nearly 72%, the film is struggling to cross the Rs 30 crore mark in its opening four days.

About Batwara 1947

Produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama stars Sunny Deol as Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan from India following the Partition. The film also features Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. Despite receiving favourable reviews from critics, ‘Batwara 1947’ has not managed to attract audiences in the numbers expected.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on Monday, taking its four-day net collection to a reported Rs 91 crore in India. It is now steadily closing in on the Rs 100 crore milestone.

With ‘Awarapan 2’ maintaining its momentum, ‘Batwara 1947’ will need a significant turnaround in the coming days to recover from its disappointing start.

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