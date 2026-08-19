Batwara 1947 Box Office collection day 5: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's film CRAWLS past Rs 30 crore amid Awarapan 2 clash

Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' struggles at the box office, collecting Rs 30.75 crore in five days. Here's how the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is performing.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol’s period drama Batwara 1947 is struggling to gain momentum at the box office. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the Partition drama stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol alongside Sunny Deol and is backed by Aamir Khan. Despite its big cast and strong backing, the film has failed to make a major impact at the ticket window. After five days in theatres, Batwara 1947 is hovering around the Rs 30 crore mark in India.

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 5

The film opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk. Collections saw a significant jump on Saturday, when the film earned Rs 13.50 crore. However, the momentum did not last. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 7.25 crore, which was around 22% lower than its Saturday earnings.

The film’s performance on weekdays has been even more disappointing. After a lukewarm opening weekend, Batwara 1947 earned Rs 2 crore on its first Monday.

There was a slight improvement on Tuesday, with the film collecting Rs 2.25 crore. The rise was somewhat expected, as several multiplexes offer discounted ticket prices on Tuesdays. The Tuesday collection marks a 12.5% increase over Monday.

Despite playing across 6,608 shows, the film has struggled to bring audiences to theatres in large numbers. With Tuesday’s figures added, Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 30.75 crore net in India. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 36.54 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 43.29 crore.

Batwara 1947 budget

The film reportedly has a budget of around Rs 120 crore. So far, it has recovered only about 24.5% of its reported budget, leaving a significant gap for the film to cover before it can move closer to profitability.

With its weekday collections remaining low, Batwara 1947 will need a strong turnaround over the coming days to improve its box office prospects.

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