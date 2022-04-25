While Beast was barely pulling itself along in Tamil Nadu, the curtains fell from day 2 onward in every other territory, and with the monstrous status that KGF 2 has assumed everywhere else, no surprises for guessing that the Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer was sooner rather than later squashed in its home state as well. In fact, theatres across the state of Tamil Nadu began replacing shows of the Vijay starrer with the Yash starrer, something that would've been thought inconceivable at least in Tamil Nadu prior to both films clashing at the box office. Also Read - BTS: Jimin loving other band members in this With You edit goes viral; ‘I am tearing up,’ say fans

It made perfect business sense though since after the replacement of shows, KGF 2 started running houseful in Tamil Nadu as early 3 a.m. while several of Beast's shows weren't even running to quarter capacity for its prime-time shows in the evening. Beast managed to gross over ₹100 crore worldwide in its first 3 days, but that's mostly due to the humongous opening. From day 4, the movie went nowhere, with the remainder of its extended first week (9 days) and subsequently, its second weekend, dropping even more miserably.

What's more, KGF Chapter 2 has set a new landmark in Tamil Nadu, becoming the first Kannada film to have crossed the ₹75 crore gross mark on its course to steamroll the massively hyped Thalapathy Vijay and starrer in its own home state. Beast is likely to fold below a ₹160 crore gross worldwide by the end of its lifetime run, which is probably mere days away. Given the astronomical costs involved, the fate of the film has been signed, sealed and delivered.

Check out Beast's worldwide and Tamil Nadu box-office breakup of Beast below:

Beast Worldwide Box Office Collection:

Week 1 (8 days): ₹151 crore gross

Weekend 2: ₹4 crore gross

Total (11 days): ₹155 crore gross

Beast TN Box Office Collection:

Week 1 (9 days): ₹62.14 crore gross

Weekend 2: ₹4.96 crore gross

Total (12 days): ₹67.10 crore gross

There's no two ways to look at it – Beast is an epic disaster and sadly, Thalapathy's first flop after six back-to-back hits. This happens with every superstar though at some time or another, and we've no doubt he'll soon come roaring back to form.