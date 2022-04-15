Thalapathy Vijay and Director Nelson Dilipkumar's desi Die Hard is an atrocious farce of a film. Nelson falls prey to star-worshiping in the worst possible way with Beast, ironically diminishing the superstar aura of Vijay, which has been so effectively used by Directors like Atlee, A.R. Murugadoss, and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the recent past via well-scripted fare. Worse still, he reduces a delicate hostage scenario to a ludicrous joke and let's not even get into the blatant body-shaming and objectification. And all this has now seemed to badly affected the movie at the box office as the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer has crashed and burned in every territory from day 2 itself.

While Beast is still barely pulling itself along in Tamil Nadu the curtains have fallen on it every other territory, and with the monstrous status that KGF 2 has assumed everywhere else, no surprises for guessing that the Thalapathy Vijay and starrer will soon be crushed in its home state as well. Just check out the vast difference in collection between day 1 and 2 yourself below: