Thalapathy Vijay and Director Nelson Dilipkumar's desi Die Hard is an atrocious farce of a film. Nelson falls prey to star-worshiping in the worst possible way with Beast, ironically diminishing the superstar aura of Vijay, which has been so effectively used by Directors like Atlee, A.R. Murugadoss, and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the recent past via well-scripted fare. Worse still, he reduces a delicate hostage scenario to a ludicrous joke and let's not even get into the blatant body-shaming and objectification. And all this has now seemed to badly affected the movie at the box office as the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer crashed and burned from day 2 itself after a good opening, and things have only gotten worse on day 3.

While Beast is still barely pulling itself along in Tamil Nadu, the curtains have fallen on it in every other territory, and with the monstrous status that KGF 2 has assumed everywhere else, no surprises for guessing that the Thalapathy Vijay and starrer will soon be crushed in its home state as well. In fact, the effects are already showing with theatres across the state of Tamil Nadu replacing shows of the Vijay starrer with the Yash starrer, something that would've been thought inconceivable at least in Tamil Nadu prior to both films clashing at the box office.

It makes perfect business sense though since after the replacement of shows, KGF2 is running houseful since 3 a.m. while several of Beast's shows aren't even running to quarter capacity for its prime-time shows in the evening. Beast has managed to gross over ₹100 crore in its first 3 days, but that's mostly due to the humongous opening as the movie appears to be going nowhere from hereon and given the astronomical costs involved, the writing seems to be well and truly on the wall.

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup for Vijay's latest action movie below:

Day 1: ₹65 crore gross

Day 2: ₹32 crore gross

Day 3: ₹28 crore gross

Total: ₹128 crore gross

There's no two ways to look at it – Beast is headed to be an epic disaster.