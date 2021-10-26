Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth trailer was launched yesterday at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) along with debutant lead actress and Director . It seems the trailer has hopefully created the necessary impact and given all Bhai fans the impetus they needed to return to cinema halls after a lengthy break. So, before it hits cinema halls, we though of revisiting erstwhile Salman Khan movies, where he teamed with family members on screen, and check out how they individually performed at the box office... Also Read - Antim - the Final Truth box office prediction: Salman Khan reveals what sort of opening his fans and the trade should expect from the movie

(Note: Only movies in which Salman Khan has acted with family members, where both have starring roles, will be considered, thus automaticaly emitting those films he has produced, which have starred his kin, or where either him or his kin have cameos.)

Box-office report card of movies starring the superstar with relatives...

Veergati (1995) - Rs. 4.99 crore nett - Flop

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1997) - Rs. 18.07 crore nett - Hit

Hello Brother (1998) - Rs. 10.68 crore nett - Flop

Garv: Pride & Honour (2004) - Rs. 14.38 crore nett - Flop

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) - Rs. 25.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Salaam-e-Ishq (2005) - Rs. 22.68 crore nett - Disaster

God Tussi Great Ho (2008) - Rs. 12.51 crore nett - Disaster

Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009) - Rs. 7.40 crore nett - Disaster

Veer (2010) - Rs. 38.14 crore nett - Below Average

(2010) - Rs. 141.25 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

Dabangg 2 (2012) - Rs. 155 crore nett - Blockbuster

Tubelight (2017) - Rs. 119.26 crore nett - Flop

Dabangg 3 (2019) - Rs. 148.80 crore nett - Below Average

As is evidence, Salman Khan has a much better track record at the box office whenever he's teamed with middle brother as opposed to the youngest, . Fingers crossed that his collaboration with yields results in the vein of the former union.