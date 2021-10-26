Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth trailer was launched yesterday at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) along with debutant lead actress Mahima Makwana and Director Mahesh Manjrekar. It seems the trailer has hopefully created the necessary impact and given all Bhai fans the impetus they needed to return to cinema halls after a lengthy break. So, before it hits cinema halls, we though of revisiting erstwhile Salman Khan movies, where he teamed with family members on screen, and check out how they individually performed at the box office... Also Read - Antim - the Final Truth box office prediction: Salman Khan reveals what sort of opening his fans and the trade should expect from the movie
(Note: Only movies in which Salman Khan has acted with family members, where both have starring roles, will be considered, thus automaticaly emitting those films he has produced, which have starred his kin, or where either him or his kin have cameos.)
Box-office report card of Salman Khan movies starring the superstar with relatives...
Veergati (1995) - Rs. 4.99 crore nett - Flop
Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1997) - Rs. 18.07 crore nett - Hit
Hello Brother (1998) - Rs. 10.68 crore nett - Flop
Garv: Pride & Honour (2004) - Rs. 14.38 crore nett - Flop
Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) - Rs. 25.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Salaam-e-Ishq (2005) - Rs. 22.68 crore nett - Disaster
God Tussi Great Ho (2008) - Rs. 12.51 crore nett - Disaster
Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009) - Rs. 7.40 crore nett - Disaster
Veer (2010) - Rs. 38.14 crore nett - Below Average
Dabangg (2010) - Rs. 141.25 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster
Dabangg 2 (2012) - Rs. 155 crore nett - Blockbuster
Tubelight (2017) - Rs. 119.26 crore nett - Flop
Dabangg 3 (2019) - Rs. 148.80 crore nett - Below Average
As is evidence, Salman Khan has a much better track record at the box office whenever he's teamed with middle brother Arbaaz Khan as opposed to the youngest, Sohail Khan. Fingers crossed that his collaboration with Aayush Sharma yields results in the vein of the former union.
