Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pedneka is doing quite well at the box office, which is somewhat rare for a Bollywood movie either representing the LGBTQ+ community or having one of its central themes revolving around the community – the recent fate of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a prime example of said rarity. That being said, there have been instances in the past when LGBTQ-themed Bollywood films have worked at the box office albeit only a handful of times and we hope it happens more often. In the meantime, check out which Hindi movies, including Kapoor & Sons, Dostana, Sadak and others with strong LGBTQ+ themes managed to make hay at the box office along with their collections and verdicts.

(1991): ₹6 crore nett - Hit

Fire (1996): ₹3.50 crore nett - Semi Hit

Girlfriend (2004): ₹3.94 crore nett - Above Average

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007): ₹11.62 crore nett - Above Average

Dostana (2008): ₹44.38 crore nett - Semi Hit

Ragini MMS 2 (2014): ₹45.99 crore nett - Hit

Kapoor & Sons (2016): ₹73.29 crore nett - Hit

Note: Only movie with prominent LGBTQ+ themes, and not those with peripheral LGBTQ+ characters, have been considered

Coming back to , the film is springing one surprise after another at the box office. Following an expected lukewarm opening, the and starrer, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, registered unexpectedly healthy growth on both Saturday and Sunday to post a first weekend total at the box office that neither anybody in the trade nor even the most optimistic individual from the movie's team itself would've predicted. Given the opening weekend trend, the trade got enthusiastic and predicted a good hold on the film's first Monday as it happened to coincide with Valentine's Day, but Badhaai Do has in fact managed to do one better.

The rom-com with a twist has once again surpassed expectations by collecting more on day 4, its first Monday, that day 1, which is a marked achievement, Valentine's Day or not, clearly displaying than the word-of-mouth is growing and the movie is finding acceptance. All eyes were then fixed on its first Tuesday, day 5, to see where the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer was headed, and it has more than kept its momentum alive with a strong Tuesday hold.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Badhaai Do below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹1.64 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹2.76 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹3.48 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.82 crore nett

Day 4 (Tuesday): ₹1.14 crore nett

Total: ₹10.84 crore nett

If Badhaai Do continues to hold at the same level, it could stand a chance to be an above-average grosser at the box office – something not even the optimistic trade predictions expected prior to its release – with no major Bollywood release till Gangubai Kathiawadi on 25th February.