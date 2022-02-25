Bheemla Nayak has finally released today, 25th February, and it goes without saying that Pawan Kalyan fans are over the moon. Now, from what we're hearing, Bheemla Nayak is definitely set for a bumper opening, slated to slot somewhere within the all-time, top five day 1 Telugu grossers (only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). However, before the Saagar K. Chandra directorial confronts the acid test at the box office, let's check out which movies of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan have previously set the box office on fire... Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Fame Game, Valimai and more OTT and theatrical releases

: ₹187 crore gross - All-Time Blockbuster

Gabbar Singh: ₹150 crore gross - All-Time Blockbuster

Vakeel Saab: ₹137.65 crore gross - Hit

Jalsa: ₹62 crore gross - Superhit

Kushi: ₹37 crore gross - Blockbuster

As per our trade sources, Bheemla Nayak is expected to collect anywhere between ₹35-38 gross on its opening day. Anything close to 38 crore would form the Pawan Kalyan and would put the day 1 numbers of 's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Prabhas' Saaho would be beaten even if it gets close to 36. 50 crore. The opening day gross Pawan Kalyan's own, Vakeel Saab, which had released last year during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, is almost certain to be broken.

Check out the highest day 1 grossers so far for Telugu movies (AP+TS only) below:

2: ₹42.84 crore gross

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: ₹37.68 crore gross

Saaho: ₹36.23 crore gross

Vakeel Saab: ₹31.56 crore gross

Sarileru Neekevvaru: ₹360.3 crore gross

Meanwhile, what does the pre-release economics look like for Bheemla Nayak and how much does the and starrer need to collect to be clean hit at the box office. Well, no need to scratch your heads any longer as we've got our hands on the pre-release theatrical rights of Bheemla Nayak for each of its territory along with at what numbers would the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, directed by Saagar K. Chandra would be a hit, superhit and blockbuster. Take a look below:

Theatrical Rights:

Andhra Pradesh: ₹60 crore

Nizam: ₹30 crore

Karnataka: ₹10 crore

Rest of India: ₹2 crore

India Total: ₹102 crore

Overseas: ₹10 crore

Worldwide: ₹112 crore

P&A (Print and Advertising): ₹6 crore

Box-Office Verdicts:

Blockbuster: ₹170 crore

Superhit: ₹160 crore

Hit: ₹130 crore

Above Average: ₹110 crore

Average: ₹90 crore

Flop: Below ₹90 crore

Disaster: Below ₹70 crore

(Note: All figures denote distributor share and not total nett or gross collections)

The craze for Bheemla Nayak has been such that the results began showing in the movie's box office collection even before it released. As per our trade sources, Bheemla Nayak had already minted a cool $507,ooo from advanced booking sales overseas, with $407,ooo coming from the US alone and a further $100,00 being contributed from Australia. That amount to about ₹3.82 crore gross before the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer hit cinema halls across the world. For the uninitiated, Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of critically acclaimed and commercially successful Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, where and roles are being essayed by Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan.