The craze of KGF 2 amongst the audience has been burgeoning ever since the trailer has been launched. Moreover, the fandom of Rocking star Yash ignited excitement among the audience like few films in Indian cinema before it have be they may be from any language. The anticipation rose to the levels of the pre-release buzz of Baahubali 2. It was widely reported that KGF Chapter 2 would likely take an earth-shattering opening in every territory across the globe where it opens. Well, it has done just that, first and foremost breaking the record for the biggest opening ever in the Hindi belt, and then registering the third-highest opening of all time pan-India after RRR and Baahubali 2.

Now, in case you can't get enough of the euphoria around KGF 2 and its infectious leading man, Rocking Star Yash, then we've got just the dose for you. If KGF has turned you into a Yash fanatic, then this trip down memory lane should be right up your alley, where we walk you through the star's biggest hit movies prior to the release of KGF Chapter 2. So, without further ado, check out Yash's biggest hits other than KGF2 along with their worldwide collections below:

Modalasala (2010): ₹10 crore gross - Hit

Kirataka (2011): ₹14 crore gross - Hit

Drama (2012): ₹20 crore gross - Hit

Googly (2013): ₹13 crore gross - Hit

Raja Huli (2013): ₹30 crore gross - Superhit

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014): ₹50 crore gross - Blockbuster

KGF Chapter 1 (2018): ₹250 crore gross - All-Time Blockbuster

Coming back to KGF 2, check out its Hindi opening and comparison below:

KGF 2 day 1: ₹53.95 crore nett

War day 1: ₹53.35 crore nett

Thugs of Hindostan day 1: ₹52.25 crore nett

Happy New Year day 1: ₹44.97 crore nett

day 1: ₹42.30 crore nett

Also, check out KGF 2's all-India opening and comparison below:

RRR day 1: ₹163.50 crore gross

Baahubali 2 day 1: ₹152 crore gross

KGF 2 day 1: ₹134.50 crore gross

Saaho day 1: ₹100 crore gross

2.0 day 1: ₹70.30 crore gross

K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who's also helming Salaar with , KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, , and Srinidhi Shetty. Like KGF Chapter 1, the sequel is once again being presented in the North by and 's Excel Entertainment along with Anil Thadani's AA Films.