Pushpa: The Rise has finally breached the 300-crore sustained gross threshold, thanks largely to the sustained business it continues in the Hindi belt even after its collections, as fantastic as they've been, have run their course in other versions and markets. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021, and boy has it lived up to expectations and then some. The film, costarring Rashmika Mandanna and , and directed by , with music by , hit the big screen on the big screen on 17th December 2021, and Pushpa has since stormed the box office worldwide to end up as a bonafide superhit in all territories both domestic and overseas. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection: Allu Arjun starrer sails past 300 crore; beats Sooryavanshi, Master to become highest worldwide grosser of 2021

Pushpa now sits pretty with a worldwide gross of Rs. 300.14 crore, which has perched atop the list of the worldwide highest grossers of 2021, going past Thalapathy Vijay's Master and 's in that order. On that note, let's check out which South movies in the past have beaten Bollywood to register the highest grosser of the years, as it has not happened on more than a handful of occasions... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra beats Salman Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram; check complete list

(2005) - ₹75 crore gross

Sivaji (2007) - ₹148 crore gross

Enthiran/Robot (2010) - ₹246 crore gross

Baahubali (2015) - ₹650 crore gross

Baahubali 2 (2017) - ₹1810 crore gross

2.0 (2018) - ₹800 crore gross

Pushpa (2021) - ₹300.14 crore gross Also Read - Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body as she experiments with different postures – view pic

When the starrer had overtaken Annaatthe about a week ago to become 2021's third highest grossing Indian movie worldwide, it seemed unimaginable that it would surpass Master and Sooryavanshi to grab the top spot and that, too, in such a short span, but such has been the sheer impact of its performance in the Hindi belt that all permutations and combinations have gone for a toss.

Check out the top five highest grossing Indian movies of 2021 below:

Pushpa - ₹300.14 crore gross

Sooryavanshi - ₹296.20 crore gross

Master - ₹295 crore gross

Annaatthe - ₹241 crore gross

83 - ₹164.58 crore gross

Let's wait and watch which will be the next South movie to achieve this rare feat.