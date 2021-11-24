John Abraham man not command the same insane fan-following as the Khans, or Devgn, Akshay or Hrithik, but he enjoys a strong fan-base in his own right, much of which has been built on his strongman persona or cool-biker persona in hardcore, mainstream, masala fare. This week, John Abraham will be returning to the big screen with Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to his superhit 2018 masala movie, Satyameva Jayate. But before all you John fans make a beeline to the theatre to watch it, why not revisit some of his best movies that had set the box office on fire... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan's favourite Sacred Games scene, Kartik Aaryan reveals Dhamaka release date and more

Back in 2003, John Abraham debuted with a sleeper hit, Jism, whose commercial success many credit to 's sex appeal and her steamy scenes with John, but overlook that it was a pretty well-made thriller. Then came, , the movie that made a star and made every guy wish he rode a foreign sports bike back then as they weren't easily available in India. Following a few flops, the star bounced back with Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana and New York (quality wise, his best movie yet). Also Read - From sharing an apartment with eight girls during her struggling days to her silver screen debut as an item girl: Surprising facts of Nora Fatehi's life will amaze you

Then came a prolonged lull period, with the sequels, and , being the only saving graces between, and it was only since 2015 onward that John really found consistency at the box office with Welcome Back, , Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and . So, without further ado, check out the box-office collections and verdicts of these movies below: Also Read - The Empire teaser: Nikkhil Advani and Disney+ Hotstar team up to create India's Game of Thrones – deets inside

Jism (2003) - Rs. 8.14 crore nett - Hit

Dhoom (2004) - Rs. 31.60 crore nett - Superhit

Garam Masala (2005) - Rs. 29 crore nett - Hit

Taxi No. 9211 (2006) - Rs. 19.59 crore nett - Semi-hit

Dostana (2008) - Rs. 44.38 crore nett - Semi-hit

New York (2009) - Rs. 45.39 crore nett - Hit

Housefull 2 (2012) - Rs. 106 crore nett - Superhit

Race 2 (2013) - Rs. 100.45 crore nett - Semi-hit

Welcome Back (2015) - Rs. 96.69 crore nett - Semi-hit

Dishoom (2016) - Rs. 70 crore nett - Semi-hit

Parmanu (2018) - Rs. 65.89 crore nett - Semi-hit

Satyameva Jayate (2018) - Rs. 90.39 crore nett - Superhit

Batla House (2019) - Rs. 97.18 crore nett - Superhit

Fingers crossed that Satyameva Jayate is another big hit for John Abraham.