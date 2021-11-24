John Abraham man not command the same insane fan-following as the Khans, or Devgn, Akshay or Hrithik, but he enjoys a strong fan-base in his own right, much of which has been built on his strongman persona or cool-biker persona in hardcore, mainstream, masala fare. This week, John Abraham will be returning to the big screen with Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to his superhit 2018 masala movie, Satyameva Jayate. But before all you John fans make a beeline to the theatre to watch it, why not revisit some of his best movies that had set the box office on fire... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan's favourite Sacred Games scene, Kartik Aaryan reveals Dhamaka release date and more
Back in 2003, John Abraham debuted with a sleeper hit, Jism, whose commercial success many credit to Bipasha Basu's sex appeal and her steamy scenes with John, but overlook that it was a pretty well-made thriller. Then came, Dhoom, the movie that made John Abraham a star and made every guy wish he rode a foreign sports bike back then as they weren't easily available in India. Following a few flops, the star bounced back with Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana and New York (quality wise, his best movie yet).
Then came a prolonged lull period, with the sequels, Housefull 2 and Race 2, being the only saving graces between, and it was only since 2015 onward that John really found consistency at the box office with Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House. So, without further ado, check out the box-office collections and verdicts of these movies below:
Jism (2003) - Rs. 8.14 crore nett - Hit
Dhoom (2004) - Rs. 31.60 crore nett - Superhit
Garam Masala (2005) - Rs. 29 crore nett - Hit
Taxi No. 9211 (2006) - Rs. 19.59 crore nett - Semi-hit
Dostana (2008) - Rs. 44.38 crore nett - Semi-hit
New York (2009) - Rs. 45.39 crore nett - Hit
Housefull 2 (2012) - Rs. 106 crore nett - Superhit
Race 2 (2013) - Rs. 100.45 crore nett - Semi-hit
Welcome Back (2015) - Rs. 96.69 crore nett - Semi-hit
Dishoom (2016) - Rs. 70 crore nett - Semi-hit
Parmanu (2018) - Rs. 65.89 crore nett - Semi-hit
Satyameva Jayate (2018) - Rs. 90.39 crore nett - Superhit
Batla House (2019) - Rs. 97.18 crore nett - Superhit
Fingers crossed that Satyameva Jayate is another big hit for John Abraham.
